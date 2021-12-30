featured
17th Annual Big Buck Banquet held Wednesday
- Jake Mercer
-
- Updated
- Comments
JOHNSONBURG - The 17th Annual Big Buck Banquet was held on Wednesday night at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall after a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Buck contest is a collaboration between The Ridgway Record, The Kane Republican, and The Daily Press.
Aimee Coder of The Ridgway Record, who was the master of ceremonies for the night, delivered opening remarks. Before Coder spoke, all in attendance at the banquet recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Coder then went on to recognize employees of the Ridgway Record, Kane Republican, and Daily Press.
There were several businesses that sponsored the Big Buck Banquet, and they were each acknowledged by Coder during her remarks.
Awards were given out through the night, along with raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. For this 2021 hunting season, there were a total of 163 deer entered in the Big Buck Contest.
For the youth division, Nathan Steger of Ridgway came in first place with his eight point buck, while Jackson Meyer of St. Marys came in second place with his nine point buck. Both were recognized by those in attendance and given awards.
To cap off the night, the first and second place winners from the adult division were named. With Adam Cheatle of St. Marys coming in first with his 10 point buck and Aaron Smith of St. Marys taking second with his 14 point buck respectively. The pair were given their awards at the end of the banquet. Congratulations to all the award winners and each hunter who entered their deer in the Big Buck Contest for 2021.
