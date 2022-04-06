The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Department’s 2022 Egg Hunt is being moved from Saturday to Sunday due to the unfavorable weather forecast for Saturday. City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Danielle Schneider announced the change on Tuesday afternoon, noting that the time and location for the hunt will remain unchanged. It will now be held on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Benzinger Park.

Tags

Recommended for you