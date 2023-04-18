2023 DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest

The following is the winning essay of this year’s Penn-Elk Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizens Award contest. It was written by St. Marys Area High School Senior Matthew Wehler who was named as the DAR Good Citizen. The topic of the essay was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It”. The focus questions was “How will the essential actions of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?”.
It All Begins With A Good Citizen
The United States of America faced millions of challenges throughout its existence. It battled to end slavery, suffered through warfare, worked to make all equal, and it even fought for the right to exist, but America’s tenacious spirit has always prevailed thanks to the citizens that make valiant efforts to help. America only rose victorious over its previous challenges because of the spirit of its citizens. The Revolutionary War couldn't have been won without those that took up arms for independence. However, America faces new challenges in the modern era. Some have been perpetual since our nation's birth, while others have only recently come into view. We now enter a time where citizens of this nation must rise again to get their country back on its feet. Through dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism, the citizens of America can help solve the problems of today.
During times of trouble, the United States is a beacon of hope. America is known for its dependability by others as it helps with wars, negotiations, and humanitarian aid. It’s now time for the citizens to do the same. In recent years, Americans have lost this quality. We’ve become focused on creating a headline, getting votes, or being popular to the point we aren’t truthful or helpful. The polarization and poverty rates that we face are direct results of these actions. In order to improve the political landscape and poverty within the country we must be dependable to tell the truth and be more willing to help. Servicing your fellow man is one of the core beliefs that this country was founded upon. Thomas Jefferson wrote, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” This is the driving force that can lead us to help others and ensure our equality is “self-evident.” Everyone deserves the same opportunities to succeed, and to balance the scales, those more fortunate than others must help. This belief is what led us to fight for our fellow men in the civil war.
When Americans were forced to turn against each other, we were led by one of our greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln. President Lincoln knew to lead his people by being a dependable role model. Afterall, how can others follow you if they cannot trust you? The citizens of America need to begin being a role model for the world again. Too often now we’re stereotyped as awful people. To pursue change, we must lead with kindness and empathy. Leading efforts to help those at home and abroad will make us the role models we once were. Only then can we help to do better good for others.
All of these qualities to help America overcome its challenges are fruitless without the patriotism we were founded upon. I don’t mean we need to love apple pie, but we must love our country despite its flaws. Many people shun their nation because of the problems it faces, but how can we solve them if we relinquish so early? To truly correct the bigotry, inequality, and economic problems, we must learn to love. We must love our country, community, and neighbor. Only then, with the patriotism that this country was founded on, may we truly face the challenges of today. It all begins with a good citizen.