2023 PA Wilds Champions receive awards at dinner

PUNXSUTAWNEY - On July 27, the 11 recipients of the 2023 Champions of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards were recognized for their efforts to help grow and sustainably develop the region’s outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism.
Approximately 200 people from across the 13-county PA Wilds region and Harrisburg gathered to celebrate the award winners during the 2023 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, held at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County. The event is organized by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. (PA Wilds Center) and the PA Wilds Planning Team, and the theme for this year’s dinner was “Celebrating Decades of Conservation and Innovation.”
The Champion of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards celebrate individuals, groups, organizations, communities and businesses that in the last year have made significant contributions to the region’s outdoor recreation economy, helping to create jobs, diversify local economies, inspire stewardship and improve quality of life.
Award winners, announced in May, include the following: Artisan of the Year, Sue Morris; Best Brand Ambassador, New Trail Brewing Co.; Business of the Year, Highland Chocolates; Conservation Stewardship, Kelly Williams; Event of the Year, Potter-Tioga Maple Weekend; Great Design, River’s Landing Event Center; Great Places, Cook Forest Sensory Trail; Inspiring Youth (Individual), Alex Luckenbill; Inspiring Youth (Organization), Allegheny Mountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited; Outstanding Leader, Erick Coolidge; and PA Wilds Planning Team Member of the Year, Dan Glotz.
Alex Luckenbill, who is completing his junior year at Saint Marys Area High School, received the 2023 PA Wilds Champion Award for Inspiring Youth Champion Award (Individual). For his Eagle Scout project, 17-year-old Luckenbill from Saint Marys chose to partner with the Elk Country Visitor’s Center to construct a non-motorized apple cider press which debuted at the Center over Columbus Day weekend, 2022.
Alex raised the majority of the funds needed for the project and collected a lot of the apples. The award was presented by Kate Brock, PA Wilds Center Board Chair and Executive Director for Community Education Center of Elk & Cameron Counties.