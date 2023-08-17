2023 PA Wilds Champions receive awards at dinner

Shown fom left: Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson’s aide Andrea Verobish, Senator John Fetterman’s aide Elliot Copeland, recipient’s mother Wendy Luckenbill, recipient’s brother Tyler Luckenbill,  recipient’s brother Evan Luckenbill, recipient’s father Steve Luckenbill, recipient Alex Luckenbill, Representative Mike Armanini, Senator Bob Casey’s aide Liz Kisbaugh, PA Wilds Center’s Board Chair Kate Brock, Senator Cris Dush’s aide Penny Pifer.

 Photo by Mickayla Poland / PA Made for PA Wilds

PUNXSUTAWNEY - On July 27, the 11 recipients of the 2023 Champions of the Pennsylvania Wilds Awards were recognized for their efforts to help grow and sustainably develop the region’s outdoor recreation economy and nature tourism. 

Approximately 200 people from across the 13-county PA Wilds region and Harrisburg gathered to celebrate the award winners during the 2023 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, held at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Jefferson County. The event is organized by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. (PA Wilds Center) and the PA Wilds Planning Team, and the theme for this year’s dinner was “Celebrating Decades of Conservation and Innovation.”

