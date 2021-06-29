Participants in the 4H Outdoor Camp at Benzinger Park learned about black bears from game wardens with the Pennsylvania Game Commission on Tuesday morning and had the opportunity to see a cinnamon bear that had been trapped for research purposes.
featured
4H Outdoor Camp participants get unique experience
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Major softball all-stars win District 10 title
- 4H Outdoor Camp participants get unique experience
- Elk County reports new case of COVID-19
- Department of Health Lifting Universal Masking Order on June 28, Urging Pennsylvanians to Follow Mask-Wearing Guidance Where Required
- Affidavit: FBI feared Pennsylvania would seize fabled gold
- St. Marys priest marks 60 years In priesthood
- Major softball all-stars win
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Elk County
Popular Content
Articles
- St. Marys priest marks 60 years In priesthood
- Affidavit: FBI feared Pennsylvania would seize fabled gold
- Major softball all-stars win
- Eagle Scout project brings gaga ball to Benzinger Park
- Department of Health Lifting Universal Masking Order on June 28, Urging Pennsylvanians to Follow Mask-Wearing Guidance Where Required
- Major softball all-stars' matchup with Bradford postponed until Tuesday
- Schreiber recognized as caretaker of downtown flags
- St. Marys fireworks cancelled for 2021
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Elk County
- Memorial tree planted in Geci’s honor
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.