A century in art: Greg Souchik and Rick Minard's epic mural chronicles a hundred years of wars

MOUNT JEWETT - In a remarkable display of artistic talent and dedication, life-member of the VFW in Bradford, Greg Souchik, and artist Rick Minard have crafted an awe-inspiring mural inside the hall of the Mount Jewett American Legion, Post 574.
Stretching an impressive 60 feet, the mural narrates the storied history of wars from the early 20th century to the present day, spanning over a hundred years of global conflicts. This monumental masterpiece, which took three and a half weeks to paint, is not only a testament to the duo's creative prowess but also serves as a heartfelt tribute to the valiant efforts of veterans and soldiers throughout history. From World War I to the ongoing war on terror, every significant moment has been carefully captured, making it a captivating journey through time. The artists graciously shared their insights and experiences providing a deeper understanding of their artistic process.