It was an emotional day at Bennetts Valley Elementary School on Thursday as the school celebrated its final two days of the school year before closing its doors forever. Students both young and old bid farewell to their school as St. Marys Area High School seniors visited their respective elementary schools as part of the traditional senior walk. Former BV students were greeted by current students and presented with personalized signs. Kindergartener Bo Cowan was especially touched to see his older sister Eilla Senior, a graduating senior. Her sign read “Good Luck! I love you Eilla”.

