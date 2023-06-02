It was an emotional day at Bennetts Valley Elementary School on Thursday as the school celebrated its final two days of the school year before closing its doors forever. Students both young and old bid farewell to their school as St. Marys Area High School seniors visited their respective elementary schools as part of the traditional senior walk. Former BV students were greeted by current students and presented with personalized signs. Kindergartener Bo Cowan was especially touched to see his older sister Eilla Senior, a graduating senior. Her sign read “Good Luck! I love you Eilla”.
featured
A final farewell: SMAHS seniors visit BV for last time
- Photos by Amy Cherry and submitted
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- A final farewell: SMAHS seniors visit BV for last time
- Moving on to high school
- Dutchmen fall to Bellefonte
- Lady Dutch edged by Bellefonte
- Manufacturing caucus tours local manufacturing
- Lions Club hosting annual garage sale Friday and Saturday
- District seeking alternative plan for entrance project
- SMA softball, baseball teams in action today
Popular Content
Articles
- Tractor trailer crashes into guard shack, building
- Basketball coach’s contract not renewed by school board
- Tom Price named as Memorial Day Parade grand marshal
- Wehler family gather for memorial tree planting
- ECCHS Class of 2023 celebrates graduation day
- Hometown Heroes banner program conducting second round
- Memorial Day parade marches through St. Marys
- Lady Crusaders win 'true second' game
- Dutchmen defeat Carrick
- PA Secretary of Agriculture addresses the hardwood industry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.