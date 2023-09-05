A Mighty Force: ‘Dr. Betty’ Hayes honored at BV Labor Day Homecoming Celebration Monday

The Dr. Betty Hayes Memorial Highway sign was presented during the ceremony Monday in honor of the local physician who advocated for healthier living conditions for area coal miners. 

 Photo by Beth Koop

Dr. Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Hayes was honored Monday during the Bennetts Valley Labor Day Homecoming Celebration by naming a portion of Route 255 as the Dr. Betty Hayes Memorial Highway.

See more details in Tuesday's Daily Press.

