A Mighty Force: ‘Dr. Betty’ Hayes honored at BV Labor Day Homecoming Celebration Monday

Dr. Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Hayes was honored Monday during the Bennetts Valley Labor Day Homecoming Celebration by naming a portion of Route 255 as the Dr. Betty Hayes Memorial Highway.
See more details in Tuesday's Daily Press.
