ST. MARYS - Beginning on Monday extensive work is set to take place on Airport Road, making it more feasible for traffic to access the St. Marys Airport Industrial Park and the current businesses located there.
“Overall this is a welcome improvement for industry out at our airport. With this investment, we anticipate that more businesses will invest in Saint Marys and see that we are poised to grow,” said City of St. Marys Interim Manager Lou Radkowski.
The project entails widening the existing roadway along with the installation of an industrial grade asphalt pavement structure, an upgrade from the road’s current tar and chip surface. The project will also provide stormwater conveyance improvements. The intersection at South Michael will also be enlarged to facilitate better tractor trailer movements. The limits of construction are from South Michael Road to Piper Road which leads into the Industrial Park.