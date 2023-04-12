Alarming local drug statistics creates need for new “Parent Cafes” at SMASD

Genna Smith, a prevention specialist with Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, led what is the first of many drug prevention “Parent Cafe” discussionsTuesday night at St. Marys Area High School.
St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Harley Ramsey started off the evening saying that he realized the subject of drugs was a difficult topic.
Ramsey added that this would be the first many “Parent Cafe” discussions in order to keep communicating with parents about the realities of drugs and alcohol and the affects on the community’s young people.
See Thursday's Daily Press for more details on the alarming statistics Smith said local students surveys have found within the St. Marys Area School District.