Work is currently underway at St. Marys Plaza as several retail spaces are being modified for an Aldi supermarket that will soon be taking over the location. Union Real Estate, which owns St. Marys Plaza, states in the overview of the property on their website that Aldi will be coming soon, but it does not give a date for when the new business is expected to open.
