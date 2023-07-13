ST. MARYS - Rocky Railroad Vacation Bible School is chugging into town as the St. Marys Methodist Church hosts a faith filled fun week for local youngsters.
ST. MARYS - Rocky Railroad Vacation Bible School is chugging into town as the St. Marys Methodist Church hosts a faith filled fun week for local youngsters.
Sherri Cunningham, VBS coordinator, said the purpose of the camp is to help
kids discover how they can trust Jesus’ power through life’s ups and downs, and how his power helps people do hard things, gives us hope and helps us to be good friends.
The camp is taking place this week, July 9-13, from 6-8 p.m. at the St. Marys Methodist Church Pavilion on South Michael Street in St. Marys. On July 16, the church is hosting a vacation bible school service at 9 a.m. at the pavilion. All are invited to attend with camp participants singing songs and reciting Bible verses they learned at camp.
This year there are 45 attendees ranging in age from preschool to fifth grade. All children are welcome to attend VBS at no cost. Cunningham noted the themes and lesson they teach are very basic and do not conflict with many religions.
“It’s so rewarding seeing the kids smiles and having so much fun,” Cunningham said.
