ST. MARYS - Members of the American Legion Riders Elk County Chapter 208 joined local officials in recognizing May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness.
The newly formed group was established two years ago and currently has 19 members.
“Our purpose is to raise money to assist veterans and children in need. All funds raised by the Elk County Chapter are donated, no funds are held for our use,” explained Regional Director Doug Yetzer of Ridgway.
The Elk County Chapter is currently sponsored by the Ledden-Young Post in Ridgway, however the group is in the process of being sponsored solely by the St. Marys Legion Post. The riders are supported by the Wilcox, Johnsonburg, St. Marys, Ridgway, Dagus Mines and Weedville legion posts.
The American Legion Riders, a motorcycle enthusiasts association within the American Legion organization, was established in Michigan in 1993. Currently, over 110,000 American Legion Riders meet in over 2,000 chapters in every domestic department and in at least three foreign countries.