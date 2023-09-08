ELK COUNTY - The American Red Cross reports that only three Americans out of 100 donate blood. In trying to change those numbers and encourage younger people to donate, the organization has created an app and QR codes for prospective donors.
This coming week, several blood drives will be held locally and the hope is that these new methods of scheduling will make donating blood easy.
According to Red Cross Account Manager, Kim Michael, with the new app, called RapidPass, donors can schedule appointments, track their donations, and get rewards for donating.
Also QR codes can be used to make scheduling a blood donation appointment easy.
“People can scan the QR code. It’s a good way to get younger people to donate,” Michael said. “This way you can just scan the QR code and it makes it so easy to make an appointment.”