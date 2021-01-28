Christmas Day Dinner 2020
Volunteers are shown preparing turkeys to be cooked as part of the annual Christmas Day Dinner in St. Marys. 
 Photo submitted
The 2020 Annual Christmas Day Dinner supplied 380 meals to area residents thanks to the efforts of dedicated volunteers, area businesses and more. 
The First United Methodist Church of St. Marys has been sponsoring the dinner for the past 26 years, with the 2020 event seeing a change in its format to delivery only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year with COVID the dinner took a different turn of events, but with God watching and guiding the minds of everyone it was a success,” said Ed Schlimm, Christmas Day Dinner chairman.
Schlimm noted the collective effort between all involved with the program as well as Sacred Heart for allowing the use of their kitchens to cook many of the turkeys served as part of the dinner.
“The dinner takes everyone to bring it together from area businesses and individual donors, volunteers, drivers and kind thoughts and wishes. Thanks for another great year,” Schlimm said.

Tags

Recommended for you