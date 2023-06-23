ST. MARYS - Vehicles will line Depot Street later this morning as they wait in line to purchase a tasty beef sandwich or two from the St. Marys Rotary Club. The beef sale is the organization’s largest fundraiser.
A three-man crew began preparing bottom round beef on Thursday outside the Project Gifts for Elk County headquarters as the smell of cooking beef fills the downtown vicinity, providing a pleasant reminder of the upcoming sandwich sale.
Rotarians Fran Levenduski, Bo Cappiello and Dr. Jay Gorlowski have been volunteering as beef cookers for the past 30 years. On Thursday they tend to two batches of beef, each containing 21 rounds filling the charcoal-fueled cooking spit. A final batch is cooked on Friday starting at 10:30 a.m. Each batch takes about 3.5- 4 hours to cook.
The 63 beef rounds, which average about 10-12 lbs. each, produce enough to make 1,650 sandwiches which quickly sell out by noon on Friday.