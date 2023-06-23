ST. MARYS - Vehicles will line Depot Street later this morning as they wait in line to purchase a tasty beef sandwich or two from the St. Marys Rotary Club. The beef sale is the organization’s largest fundraiser.

A three-man crew began preparing bottom round beef on Thursday outside the Project Gifts for Elk County headquarters as the smell of cooking beef fills the downtown vicinity, providing a pleasant reminder of the upcoming sandwich sale.

