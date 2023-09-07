RIDGWAY- The Accelerated Rehabilitated Disposition (ARD) program was created to serve as a Diversionary Program, in which the participant has the option to complete programs such as Alcohol Highway Safety School, Drug and Alcohol, and other community service acts.
In return for the completion of the programs above, including payment in full cost and fines, the participants' criminal record may be expunged. The program helps individuals rehabilitate without acquiring criminal charges. The goal is to reduce recidivism rates within the local community to benefit everyone as a whole.