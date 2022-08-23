BENEZETTE – Each fall, Straub Beer releases an Oktoberfest craft brew with a limited run. This year’s batch recently made its debut, and adding to the uniqueness of the product is the fact that the cans feature a photograph that was taken in Pennsylvania’s elk country.
Straub teamed up with the Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) in mid-June for this year’s inaugural photo contest.
Announced on June 17, photographers had until the 24th of that month to submit their photos to KECA for a chance to be featured on the can. KECA staff selected the 10 best photos, and then the public had the opportunity to vote on their favorite. The contest ended in early July, with a fall photo of a bugling bull elk taken by John Schatz of Emporium being selected as this year’s winner.