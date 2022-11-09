RIDGWAY - Recently student leaders gathered for the 2022 Youth Leadership Summit, a first time event aimed at showing youth the importance of becoming involved in their local communities in an effort to create meaningful change.
The goal of the event was to provide an opportunity for student leaders to connect with their communities and be inspired to become advocates and use their unique passions to empower fellow youth and classmates to follow their lead to effectively create change. In attendance were students from St. Marys Area High School, Elk County Catholic High School, Ridgway Area High School and Cameron County High School in Emporium.