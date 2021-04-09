ST. MARYS - The upcoming primary election in Elk County on May 18 includes a large variety of local races in area municipalities.
The City of St. Marys mayor race, a four-year term, tops the list with candidates Bob Roberts on the Democratic ticket and Lyle Garner on the Republican ticket. Additional St. Marys races include tax collector, a four-year term, with incumbent Charles Bud Bloam who is running unopposed.
City Council, a four-year term, include candidates Margie Brown and Shane T. Schneider, both are current incumbents, along with Daniel J. Sorg and Nedward Jacob.