ST. MARYS - Each year the St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Memorial Day Parade Committee honors two deceased veterans during graveside services at two local cemeteries.
This year Hal Fritz, a U.S. Marine and World War II veteran was honored at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
The ceremonies began at 8 a.m. at the Catholic cemetery then followed by the ceremony at the Protestant cemetery at 8:30 a.m.
Stephen Bagley, co-general chairman of the parade committee, encourages the public to attend the ceremonies as they echo the true meaning of Memorial Day in honoring the nation’s deceased veterans.
Harold J. Fritz was born in January 14th 1924 and grew up on his family farm on Center Street. He was a graduate Central Catholic High School in 1941 and enlisted in the U.S. Marines on Feb. 17, 1943 and achieved the rank of a field music corporal. His served as a bugler, field musician. He obtained his weapons qualification on rifle on April 8, 1943.
Fritz served in the Marshal Islands and participated in action against the enemy on Roi and Namur from Feb. 1-11, 1944; Saipan from June 15- July 9,1944; Tinian from July 24-August 1, 1944; Iwo Jima from Feb. 19-March 16, 1945.
He was wounded in action on July 30, 1944 and received the Purple Heart.
Many of the men remembered Fritz entertaining them with his accordion. He would tell stories about how he got his instrument from place to place while in the field. While serving on Iwo Jima, he often talked about the original raising of the flag there, so much so that each one of his children have a copy of the picture that one of his Marine buddies gave to him years ago.