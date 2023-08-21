ST. MARYS - Clear skies provided the ideal backdrop for the 2023 American Spirit Aviation Festival on Saturday at the St. Marys Municipal Airport. 

An array of aircraft took to the skies providing flying demonstrations while others offered rides to festival visitors. In a spirited demonstration two planes appeared to chase one another as they passed over the runway climbing skyward performing aerial maneuvers such as daring dives, loops, and turns. 

