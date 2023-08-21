ST. MARYS - Clear skies provided the ideal backdrop for the 2023 American Spirit Aviation Festival on Saturday at the St. Marys Municipal Airport.
An array of aircraft took to the skies providing flying demonstrations while others offered rides to festival visitors. In a spirited demonstration two planes appeared to chase one another as they passed over the runway climbing skyward performing aerial maneuvers such as daring dives, loops, and turns.
The U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter was a must-see at this year’s festival. The helicopter is based out of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 1-104th Aviation Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (ARB) in Johnstown. Kathryn Nicklas, a St. Marys native, was one of the aircraft’s pilots on Saturday. Festival visitors of all ages took turns checking out the inside of the helicopter. Members of the Pa. Army National Guard were on hand interacting with visitors as they answered questions about the helicopter and providing information.