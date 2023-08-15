ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Municipal Airport is preparing for the takeoff of the 2023 American Spirit Aviation Festival set for Saturday.
This year’s festival runs from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature a range of activities such as plane rides, static displays, a car show, children’s activities, food and other vendors, musical performances and more. There is a $5 parking fee at the gate with proceeds directly benefiting the operations of the airport.
Plane rides are once again being offered by the Elk Flyers Club along with an opportunity to take to the skies in a BT-13 Valiant, a World War II-era basic trainer aircraft, which will also be on display to explore. Additional aircraft slated to be part of the static display are a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter and a possibly a Stat MedEvac helicopter depending on availability.
Inside the Kidzone, youngsters can take a turn or two in the bounce house, step up to the firefighters challenge obstacle course, have their face painted and take home a balloon animal.
The Altoona-based Jaffa Shriners Highlanders bagpipe group are making an appearance at this year’s festival and are scheduled to perform from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by live music by Midnight Revival from 12-4 p.m. on the main stage.
The Elk County Cruisers car show continues to be a one of the festival’s biggest attractions with this year marking year 13 for the event