Aviation Festival set for Saturday

A U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter is one of the aircrafts which will be on display at this years Aviation Festival at the St. Marys Municipal Airport.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Municipal Airport is preparing for the takeoff of the 2023 American Spirit Aviation Festival set for Saturday.

This year’s festival runs from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and will feature a range of activities such as plane rides, static displays, a car show, children’s activities, food and other vendors, musical performances and more. There is a $5 parking fee at the gate with proceeds directly benefiting the operations of the airport.

