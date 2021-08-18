ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Municipal Airport is getting ready to host the American Spirit Aviation Festival on Saturday, after the event was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The day-long festival, which runs from 8 a.m.4 p.m., will feature the traditional fly-in and drive-in pancake breakfast open to the public, from 7:30-10:30 a.m. inside the main airport hanger complete with eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. There is a cost for the breakfast with children at a discounted rate.
Airplane rides will once again be offered by the Elk Flyers with biplane rides offered by local pilot, Denny Caruso.
Registration for the 11th annual car show, hosted by the Elk County Cruisers, runs from 9 a.m.-noon. The car show, which takes place from noon-4 p.m. rain or shine, is one of the main highlights of the festival. Prizes and trophies will be awarded at 4 p.m. In past years as many as 173 vehicles took part in the show.