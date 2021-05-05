ST. MARYS - Over the past 25 years local business owner, Jeff Azzato has grown St. Marys Insurance Agency into the successful entity it is today.
Under Azzato’s leadership, the company has grown to add seven affiliate locations throughout northwest and central Pennsylvania employing over 40 full-time people. St. Marys Insurance was started in 1932 and will be celebrating its 90th anniversary next year. In 1996 Azzato and his partner Nick Guisto took ownership of the company. Guisto passed away in 2009.
In addition to being a successful business owner Azzato remains active in the community donating time and resources to many organizations. He currently serves on the Penn Highlands-Elk Hospital’s board of directors and is involved with many other local agencies.