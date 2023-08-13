RIDGWAY- The Salvation Army of Elk County and Kinetic by Windstream teamed up to host a back to school bash on Friday right in time before the new school year.
Inside The Salvation Army building in downtown Ridgway was a plethora of backpacks and other essential school supplies given out by local volunteers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There were also vendors and service agencies set up on the courthouse lawn that included Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC), Dickinson Center’s Parents As Teachers program, CenClear Services, the WIC (Women Infants, Children) program of Elk and Cameron Counties, and the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services (ADAS) of Elk County.
Plenty of fun activities took shape on the courthouse lawn, such as games, crafts, face painting, and much more.