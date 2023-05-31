Basketball coach’s contract not renewed by school board

Many members of the Lady Dutch basketball program were in attendance at a special school board meeting to show their support for coach Michael Franciscus regarding the renewal of his coaching contract.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - A unanimous decision by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors leaves the SMAHS Lady Dutch basketball program without a head coach. 

The SMAHS library was filled with players of all ages, parents and fellow coaches, as they anxiously awaited the school board’s ruling. Emotions ran high as the matter was voted on with many shocked and surprised reactions once the decision was announced. 

