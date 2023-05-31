Basketball coach’s contract not renewed by school board

ST. MARYS - A unanimous decision by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors leaves the SMAHS Lady Dutch basketball program without a head coach.
The SMAHS library was filled with players of all ages, parents and fellow coaches, as they anxiously awaited the school board’s ruling. Emotions ran high as the matter was voted on with many shocked and surprised reactions once the decision was announced.
During a special meeting on Tuesday evening the school board voted not to renew the contract of Michael Franciscus, former Lady Dutch varsity basketball head coach, who was hired as a coach in August 2021 and as a teacher in September 2021. Franciscus is also a current SMAHS teacher.
Superintendent Harley Ramsey offered no specific reason for the board’s decision stating the issue is a personnel matter which they cannot discuss.
“We feel this is the best approach for the district,” Ramsey said.
With their decision, the school district will have openings for a girls basketball head coach, a seventh grade coach and a sixth grade coach, all of which were held by Franciscus.
When asked if the district had anyone in mind for the new openings, Ramsey said they did not and are looking to advertise for the positions within the next week.