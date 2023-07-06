Benezette Township receives $10,000 for “old Benezette Schoolhouse”
The “old Benezette Schoolhouse” has been under renovation for more than 30 years and now is in need of a new roof. The Benezette School Committee gave the township $10,000 toward the new roof on Wednesday evening.
 Photo by Beth Koop
Members of the Benezette School Committee gave Benezette Township a check for $10,000 Wednesday evening at the township meeting for a new roof for the old Benezette Schoolhouse.
According to Benezette School Committee President, Bridget Rucki, the committee has been saving up funds they make from their annual Elktoberfest and other fundraisers for about the last three years for any refurbishments needed for the schoolhouse located at 105 School House Road in Benezette.

