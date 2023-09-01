Bennetts Valley is preparing for the return of its Labor Day Homecoming Celebration

BENNETTS VALLEY - Bennetts Valley is abuzz with excitement as the community prepares to host their Labor Day Homecoming Celebration, making a much-anticipated return since the last celebration took place in 2019.
The celebratory festival has deep roots in the community boasting a 68-year tradition. Each year visitors enjoy a parade, carnival games and rides, bingo, a queen contest, musical entertainment and much more. This year the revitalized organizing committee has added several news aspects to the celebration.