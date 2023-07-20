Bid accepted to rehab structure into a senior housing unit

ST. MARYS - The city is moving forward with new housing projects as they recently accepted a bid for a single-family, senior housing unit project at 262 George Street.
The work for the Rental Rehabilitation Project (HOME) consist of the complete rehabilitation of the dilapidated structure including the interior and exterior of the building. The current duplex, consisting of a two-floor three-bedroom apartment, will become a senior housing unit for those age 62 and older.
During a recent St. Marys City Council meeting Joe Kugler, St. Marys Community and Economic Development deputy director, reported funds totaling $275,000 for the project were awarded through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The project is estimated to take 5-6 months to complete with a contract end date of January 31.
Bids were due on July 10 and reviewed on July 12. Two bid packets were picked up, however only one bid was received by the deadline. Council unanimously approved the awarding of the bid to St. Marys Masonry, a St. Marys based contractor, for $242,000. The administrative cost for the project is $16,500.