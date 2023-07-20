Bid accepted to rehab structure into a senior housing unit

The structure at 262 George Street in St. Marys will undergo a complete rehabilitation in as part of a project to transform it into a senior living unit.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The city is moving forward with new housing projects as they recently accepted a bid for a single-family, senior housing unit project at 262 George Street.

The work for the Rental Rehabilitation Project (HOME) consist of the complete rehabilitation of the dilapidated structure including the interior and exterior of the building. The current duplex, consisting of a two-floor three-bedroom apartment, will become a senior housing unit for those age 62 and older. 

Tags

Recommended for you