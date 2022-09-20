St. Marys logo

ST. MARYS - The second phase of the Depot Street rehabilitation project is moving forward with the awarding of a bid for the project which is slated to take two months to complete, weather depending.

St. Marys City Council unanimously approved the bid during their Monday evening meeting. The project was awarded to the lowest bidder, Dave Roman Excavating, Inc. of Reynoldsville for $439,912.

