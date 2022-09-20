ST. MARYS - The second phase of the Depot Street rehabilitation project is moving forward with the awarding of a bid for the project which is slated to take two months to complete, weather depending.
St. Marys City Council unanimously approved the bid during their Monday evening meeting. The project was awarded to the lowest bidder, Dave Roman Excavating, Inc. of Reynoldsville for $439,912.
The work consists of total rehabilitation of Depot Street from Fourth Street to Stackpole Street including replacement of existing asphalt, curbs and storm sewer systems. This project will tie into the previously reconstructed Fourth and Stackpole Street projects on both ends.
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding of $247,000 was allocated to the project with the remaining portion funded through the city’s budgeted capital reserve funds (EIT) which is set aside for streets, roads and bridges.