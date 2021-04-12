FOX TWP. - Fox Township Supervisors awarded bids for stone/limestone and garbage disposal during their Wednesday evening meeting.
Three entities submitted bids for the hauling of township dumpsters including Eastern Environmental of Brockway, Elk Waste Services in St. Marys and Advanced Disposal of Brockway. Eastern Environmental of Brockway submitted the lowest bid which was unanimously approved.
The bid includes four categories including: cost per compactor pull with bids of $195 from Eastern, $250 from Advanced Disposal and $315 for Elk Waste; cost per roll-off with township owned container with bids of $190 from Eastern, $200 from Advanced and $295 from Elk Waste; cost per roll-off with company owned container with bids of $205 from Eastern, $250 from Advanced and $295 from Elk Waste; and cost of roll-off with bids of no cost from Eastern or Advanced and $30/week from Elk Waste.
The start date of this new contract is to be determined.