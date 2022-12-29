JOHNSONBURG - A large crowd of 320 hunters and their guests were in attendance at the 18th Annual Big Buck Awards Banquet on Wednesday evening at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall.
The Big Buck Contest is a collaboration between the three local sister newspapers including The Daily Press, The Ridgway Record and The Kane Republican.
This year a total of 174 deer were entered into the contest including 24 youth entries and 20 mentor hunters. Full stories on each of the five winners will be printed in a special Keepsake Edition being published on January 4 in all three newspapers.
Jamey Azzato of Kersey earned first place in the adult division with a
12-point buck entered on October 27. The top prize package included $500 cash and additional prizes valued at $3,500.
Second place in the adult division was awarded to Joshua Bizzak of Wilcox. Included in the second place prize package was $100 cash and additional prizes valued at $1,500.