ST. MARYS - Jim Bish, a retired U.S. Marine, will serve as the grand marshal of the city’s annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday.
Bish, age 89, served in the Marine Corps from 195255 during which time he was deployed to the Korean War where he was stationed for just over one year.
Upon returning to the states Bish served for 10 months at the Marine Corps Air Station in Edenton, North Carolina.
The St. Marys American Legion Post 103 Memorial Day Parade Committee chose Bish for the honor due to his lengthy service with the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail.
“I couldn’t figure out why they wanted me for this,” Bish said. “I was a dedicated member of the detail. We had the greatest burial detail out of Johnstown, Altoona or any that I have seen. We have a great bunch of guys here in St. Marys. I was never sorry I joined.”
During his 13 years serving with the detail Bish participated in 499 funerals out of potential 506. Bish joined the detail in 2004 at age 72 and retired from the organization in 2017 at age 85.