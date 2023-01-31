Bishop Persico of the Diocese of Erie joined with students, faculty, and staff from throughout the Elk County Catholic School System for a system-wide Catholic Schools Week Mass at Queen of the World Church in St. Marys on Tuesday morning.
Bishop Persico joins ECCSS for Catholic Schools Week Mass
