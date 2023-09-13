Bon Journey set to headline Fall Fest musical entertainment lineup

Bon Journey is a Journey and Bon Jovi tribute band based in Pittsburgh. They will perform at the Fall Fest on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. 

 

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - Bon Journey, a combination Journey and Bon Jovi tribute band, will take the stage as the Saturday evening headliner act for the 2023 Fall Fest.

The Pittsburgh-based band was formed in 2006 as a Journey tribute band after which Bon Jovi was added when band members realized how similar each of the band’s song structures were. Dan Newman, guitar player and band manager explained the Bon Jovi song "In These Arms" has some of the same progressions as  "Don't Stop Believin". 

