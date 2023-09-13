Bon Journey set to headline Fall Fest musical entertainment lineup

ST. MARYS - Bon Journey, a combination Journey and Bon Jovi tribute band, will take the stage as the Saturday evening headliner act for the 2023 Fall Fest.
The Pittsburgh-based band was formed in 2006 as a Journey tribute band after which Bon Jovi was added when band members realized how similar each of the band’s song structures were. Dan Newman, guitar player and band manager explained the Bon Jovi song "In These Arms" has some of the same progressions as "Don't Stop Believin".
“We blend both bands together sometimes seamlessly. Both Bon Jovi and Journey are timeless. We have fans that cross generations and they just seem to have such a blast and no matter the age of the material, it takes everyone back to a time or place in their lives that was special to them,” Newman said. “We are looking forward to coming to St. Marys!”
The band quickly became a staple in the Pittsburgh-area music scene winning awards in 2006, 2007 and again in 2020. They then began playing nationally hitting city after city.
Newman explained they have been copied by other bands over the years with some even using their name.