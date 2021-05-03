ST. MARYS - While there are an array of gardening hobbyists throughout Elk County, Kevin Straub of St. Marys has chosen to hone his skills in growing bonsai trees for the past 15 years.
A bonsai, translated to “tree in a pot”, is simply a potted miniature version of its normal sized counterpart. It is not a type of plant, but a way of growing any tree you want.
“Virtually all trees can be bonsai,” Straub said. “I built my own green house, and have successfully grafted apple trees, and grown pears, nectarines, and cherry trees. I am currently growing 15 varieties of bonsai trees from seed this year.”