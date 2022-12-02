Boys and Girls Club

Shown from left to right are Boys and Girls Club board members,Bonnie Pearson, Devin Brock, Derek Hanson, Emily Crowe, group supervisor, Joe Jacob, executive director and Tracy Snyder, program director along with chamber representatives Rachel Lampe, chamber coordinator and board members Jennifer Bish, Kristy Hanes-Lewis, Andrew Mohney, chamber president and Cortney Fritz, board member.

ST. MARYS - The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys has been named the 2022 Business of the Year by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. Club officials were on hand to receive the award on November 26 during Small Business Saturday/Light Up Night.

The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce is pleased to recognize the legacy that the Boys & Girls Club has established over nearly 100 years,” said St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Coordinator, Rachel Lampe. 

