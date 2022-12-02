ST. MARYS - The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys has been named the 2022 Business of the Year by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce. Club officials were on hand to receive the award on November 26 during Small Business Saturday/Light Up Night.
“The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce is pleased to recognize the legacy that the Boys & Girls Club has established over nearly 100 years,” said St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Coordinator, Rachel Lampe.
In presenting the award, Lampe recognized the club’s ability to expand its facility in order to provide more programs for residents of all ages.
“Their partnership with local businesses, artists, and non-profit organizations shows their continued commitment to the success of our community. They have been an incredible asset to St. Marys and we are proud to present them with the 2022 Business of the Year Award,” Lampe said.
In 2024 the club will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys Executive Director, Joe Jacob, said this award is a great homage to those who have built the foundation, since 1924, and have since passed away. Some of those individuals that immediately come to mind include William Hall, Harry Brock, Harrison Stackpole, Andrew Kaul III & IV, and Bill Bauer.