Boys and Girls Club receives Palumbo Foundation grant toward renovation project

Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys Executive Director Joe Jacob, shown third from left is joined by fellow club representatives Jim Hackett and Emily Crowe as they accept a grant from Palumbo board of trustee members John W. Kowach, trustee and executive director and Mary Rae Kowach, Palumbo Foundation administrative assistant and  JoAnne Ryan, board secretary.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The Boys Club Holding Corporation recently received a significant donation toward their renovation project at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys as they were awarded an $85,080 grant from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.

The project aims to provide handicap accommodations at the club. The Boys Club Holding Corporation has been leasing the building to the club since 1924.

