Boys and Girls Club receives Palumbo Foundation grant toward renovation project

ST. MARYS - The Boys Club Holding Corporation recently received a significant donation toward their renovation project at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys as they were awarded an $85,080 grant from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.
The project aims to provide handicap accommodations at the club. The Boys Club Holding Corporation has been leasing the building to the club since 1924.
“Without the generosity of the community, the City of St. Marys, the Stackpole-Hall Foundation, the Elk County Commissioners and the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust, this project would not have been achievable,” said Joe Jacob, Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys executive director.
The Holding Corp. was established to ensue the building will always remain in use for the community. This grant helped enable full funding for the ADA handicap accommodations which include installation of a new elevator servicing all four stories of the building, two unisex bathrooms, and the addition of a handicap accessible classroom/kitchen.