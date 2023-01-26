Brunelli scholarship fund established at Community Foundation

The Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) is pleased to announce the establishment of the Vincent and Mary Ann Brunelli Memorial Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is now available to graduating seniors from St. Marys Area High School, with preference to Bennett's Valley students. The student will be pursuing a post-secondary 4-year degree in education and/or nursing, with preference to an Elementary Education major and/or and Registered Nursing program. This fund will award two $500 scholarships annually. The application deadline is March 7.
