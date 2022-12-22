ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council approved the city’s 2023 budget, wage schedule for management employees and a LERTA application for a local business during their recent meeting on Monday.
A public hearing took place during the meeting regarding the city’s 2023 budget. There were no speakers or comments made during the brief hearing.
“So we can keep the city well funded,” noted Councilwoman Sally Geyer.
There is no tax increase in next year’s budget. Also unanimously approved was the levy and assessment of taxes for fiscal year 2023.
Council unanimously approved the 2023 wage schedule for management employees during their recent meeting. The schedule establishes certain wage rates and salaries for city offices and positions.