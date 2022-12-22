Young recognized for service to the city

Matt Young was recognized for his 25 years of service to the St. Marys during a recent city council meeting. Young is currently a code enforcement officer. St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner is shown presenting Young with a plaque.

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - St. Marys City Council approved the city’s 2023 budget, wage schedule for management employees and a LERTA application for a local business during their recent meeting on Monday. 

A public hearing took place during the meeting regarding the city’s 2023 budget. There were no speakers or comments made during the brief hearing. 

