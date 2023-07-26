ST. MARYS - Among the building permits issued within the City of St. Marys for the month of June were:
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 12:48 am
ST. MARYS - Among the building permits issued within the City of St. Marys for the month of June were:
•South St. Marys Street retaining wall with ADA parking. Permit fee $720. Project cost $500,000
•Theresia Street industrial addition-VOG. Permit fee $8,857. Project cost $1,100,000.
•Theresia Street industrial addition-Project X. Permit fee $13,257. Project cost $1,650,000.
•Trout Run Road industrial addition. Permit fee $1,737. Project cost $210,000.
•South St. Marys Street alternations-dust collector. Permit fee $1,081. Project cost $127,500.
Total project permit fees is $29,318 and the total project costs is $3,972,500.
