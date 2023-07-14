ST. MARYS - Repairs have been completed on a downtown St. Marys building, which had resulted in the temporary closure of the lower part of Erie Avenue.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 8:44 am
ST. MARYS - Repairs have been completed on a downtown St. Marys building, which had resulted in the temporary closure of the lower part of Erie Avenue.
“The area of concern has been resolved,” said St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming.
On June 30 the road was closed to vehicle traffic due to safety concerns at 14 Erie Avenue, known as the former Silman building, where a historic feature on the facade at the top of the building was bowing and pulling away from the structure. City officials feared debris could fall onto the road or sidewalk causing a safety hazard.
W &W Contracting of St. Marys completed the repair in one day allowing the road to re-open around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
“They (W & W Contracting) did an excellent job and were able to keep the historic piece which was inspected and reattached,” Fleming stated.
