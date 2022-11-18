ST. MARYS - Several questions were posed to members of the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors regarding bus safety concerns during their Tuesday evening meeting.
Bethany Bricen Prince spoke during visitors comments where she introduced herself as a parent of a Bennetts Valley Elementary student who has a genetic heart condition. Due to her six-year-old son being at an elevated risk of experiencing heart failure, Prince questioned if any busses transporting students from Bennetts Valley to Fox Township Elementary or to St. Marys have AED (automated external defibrillator) devices installed in them.
Her concern is prompted by the school board’s decision to close Bennetts Valley Elementary at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year in which case students would be transported to Fox Twp. Elementary in Kersey. Prince noted her family has an AED in their home while there is another device inside BV Elementary. According to Prince, Pennsylvania school busses are not required to carry AEDs.
Prince explained her son does not require medication for his condition and is not experiencing any current issues as doctors moved his regular checkups from every six months to every year. However, she inquired if busses will also have any aides on them to help monitor students or render medical aid if one becomes sick during the lengthy bus rides.
She also expressed concern about the availability of a bathroom for young students who may require a stop along the way.
Drawing on her experience as a certified registered nurse practitioner (CRNP), Prince requested a list of all medical and First Aid supplies contained in each bus and van and the expiration date of the products. She said in order to obtain this she is prepared to file a freedom of information request with the district.