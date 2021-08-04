Gina Bush

Gina Bush is the reigning Elk County Fair Queen. She is the only contestant in fair history to have won all three titles of princess, junior queen and queen. 

ST. MARYS - The 2020 Elk County Fair Queen Gina Bush is a true triple crown winner, having been the first contestant in fair history to win all three queen court categories.

“That’s what I was going for. I’m very honored and I loved it,” Bush said of her experience with the ECF’s queen court program. “I hope to instill that passion in younger girls. I want to take my achievements and show them all I have gained through this program.”

The 17-year-old Elk County Catholic High School senior was crowned queen when she was 16, junior queen at age 12 in 2016 and princess at age 9 in 2013.

Bush will hand over her title next week when the 2021 queen is crowned during the Elk County Fair’s opening ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

Also part of the 2020 queen court were Junior Queen Kelsey Krise and Princess Delaney Dunworth.

