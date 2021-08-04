ST. MARYS - The 2020 Elk County Fair Queen Gina Bush is a true triple crown winner, having been the first contestant in fair history to win all three queen court categories.
“That’s what I was going for. I’m very honored and I loved it,” Bush said of her experience with the ECF’s queen court program. “I hope to instill that passion in younger girls. I want to take my achievements and show them all I have gained through this program.”
The 17-year-old Elk County Catholic High School senior was crowned queen when she was 16, junior queen at age 12 in 2016 and princess at age 9 in 2013.
Bush will hand over her title next week when the 2021 queen is crowned during the Elk County Fair’s opening ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.
Also part of the 2020 queen court were Junior Queen Kelsey Krise and Princess Delaney Dunworth.