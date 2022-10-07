FOX TOWNSHIP - Fox Township Elementary School welcomed The Busload of Books Tour on Friday as the school was chosen from hundreds of elementary schools across the state for the project.

Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr, a husband and wife, author/illustrator duo, along with their family, are crisscrossing the nation visiting underserved elementary schools in all 50 states where they are giving away 25,000 free copies of their hardcover books to students and teachers from low-income, underserved communities. 

