FOX TOWNSHIP - Fox Township Elementary School welcomed The Busload of Books Tour on Friday as the school was chosen from hundreds of elementary schools across the state for the project.
Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr, a husband and wife, author/illustrator duo, along with their family, are crisscrossing the nation visiting underserved elementary schools in all 50 states where they are giving away 25,000 free copies of their hardcover books to students and teachers from low-income, underserved communities.
“We’re trying to provide high quality, fun, relevant books kids will want to read,” Swanson said.
He added the visits allows them to connect books to their creators while promoting literacy, celebrating America’s educators and raise awareness of the challenges facing the nation’s public schools. Behr added that sometimes all it takes is one book to spark a student’s interest in reading.
Both Swanson and Behr are products of Title 1 schools which they will be visitings where they offer presentations one creativity and collaboration. They offered two presentations at Fox Elementary with the first geared toward grades pre-K through second grade and the second for grades 3-5. Bennetts Valley Elementary students also joined in the fun. In addition a small group of 10 students were chosen by their teachers to meet with the author and illustrator.