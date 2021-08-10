ST. MARYS - A packed agenda was in store for the St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors during their Monday evening monthly meeting.
The resignation of School Board of Directors President Eric Wonderling was announced during the Monday evening board meeting. His resignation is effective Sept. 13. No explanation was provided as to the reason for his resignation.
Among the items approved was the replacement of windows at Fox Township Elementary School in Kersey at a cost of $118,500. Glass Erectors, Inc. of Reynoldsville will be installing the new windows. Assistant Superintendent Harley Ramsey stated it could take a few months to complete the project due to a backlog in the service industry.