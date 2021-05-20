ST. MARYS - Nearly 400 students throughout Elk County have been learning about butterflies through a hands-on program offered through the Elk County Conservation District (ECCD).
The program culminated this week during butterfly release nights at the West Creek Wetland Learning Center along West Creek Road in St. Marys where students and their families could participate in various activities, educational displays and a prize raffle.
The highlight of the event included students having the opportunity to release their own butterfly with the assistance of Victoria Challingsworth of the ECCD.
This was the first year the ECCD offered the program. A total of 20 first and second grade classrooms from across the county opted to participate including those from St. Marys Catholic Elementary, South St. Marys Street Elementary, Fox Township Elementary, Bennetts Valley Elementary and St. Leo School and Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary, both in Ridgway.