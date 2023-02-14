ST. MARYS - Two St. Marys Area School District elementary schools will receive upgrades as part of an upcoming capital improvement project.
The upgrades total just over $1.1 million and include LED lighting and central heating plant and controls at Fox Township Elementary, LED lighting at South St. Marys Street Elementary, and a wood shop dust collector system at St. Marys Area High School. The projects were unanimously approved by the SMASD Board of School Directors during their Monday evening meeting as part the Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract with McClure Company.
“It’s important for the public to understand that over the years there has been money put aside for capital improvements, so this was money designated specifically for this purpose and we need to start to looking very strategically at where we invest those dollars to get the greatest return over a multi-year phased project as we try to address a number of our facilities and financial needs,” said SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey. “These energy savings projects are a great way to kind of whittle away at those facilities needs and get the greatest return on those dollars.”
Ramsey explained the cost breakdown and savings of each project during a recent school board workshop.