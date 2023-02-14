SMASD new logo

ST. MARYS - Two St. Marys Area School District elementary schools will receive upgrades as part of an upcoming capital improvement project. 

The upgrades total just over $1.1 million and include LED lighting and central heating plant and controls at Fox Township Elementary, LED lighting at South St. Marys Street Elementary, and a wood shop dust collector system at St. Marys Area High School.  The projects were unanimously approved by the SMASD Board of School Directors during their Monday evening meeting as part the Guaranteed Energy Savings Contract with McClure Company.

