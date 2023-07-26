CAPSEA receives Palumbo Charitable Trust grant toward new facility renovations

ST. MARYS - The Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA) organization recently received a $50,000 grant from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust toward their Under One Roof Continuum of Care Project.
The goal of the $4 million, three year project, is to transform the Udarbe Business Towers in Ridgway to accommodate the organization’s needs by housing all of their services under one roof along with an emergency shelter for victims of violence. The project began in May and is expected to take three years to complete, with an end goal of June 2026.
The Under One Roof Continuum of Care Model will empower victims and survivors to begin rebuilding their lives by giving them the time and services needed to achieve goals for long-term safety, stability, and independence.
This model begins with emergency shelter housing to meet the immediate needs of survivors. In order to do this, however, CAPSEA must redesign the recently purchased Udarbe Business Towers. This 37,500 square foot mixed use building has enough space for new and expanded strategic initiatives, and is capable of holding all CAPSEA’s current, plus expanded services under one roof.