CAPSEA receives Palumbo Charitable Trust grant toward new facility renovations

Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA) Executive Director. Billie Jo Weyant, shown center, accepts a grant award from members of the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust board of trustee members including, from left to right, Mary Rae Kowach, Palumbo Foundation administrative assistant, John W. Kowach, trustee and executive director, JoAnne Ryan, secretary and Robert Ordiway, vice-chairman.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, and Emotional Abuse (CAPSEA) organization recently received a $50,000 grant from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust toward their Under One Roof Continuum of Care Project. 

The goal of the $4 million, three year project, is to transform the Udarbe Business Towers in Ridgway to accommodate the organization’s needs by housing all of their services under one roof along with an emergency shelter for victims of violence. The project began in May and is expected to take three years to complete, with an end goal of June 2026.

